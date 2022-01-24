Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal suffers serious injuries in accident

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 8.16pm
Egan Bernal was taken to hospital on Monday after suffering an accident while training (Pete Goding/PA)
Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has suffered serious injuries in a crash while training in his native Colombia.

Reports in the country suggest that Bernal, 25, had been involved in a collision with a parked bus while riding close to his home in Bogata, with images showing Bernal receiving treatment next to a heavily-dented vehicle.

A statement sent to the PA news agency from the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in the Colombian capital said the 2019 Tour winner would undergo surgery later on Monday.

According to the statement, Bernal suffered “cervical and thoracic trauma, closed chest trauma, skeletal muscle trauma and lower limb trauma” in the accident.

The Ineos Grenadiers issued their own statement which did not give details of Bernal’s injuries, but did say he had been conscious when transferred to hospital by the team’s medical staff.

“He is stable and undergoing further assessment,” the statement read.

While the majority of the Grenadiers squad trains in Europe, Bernal has remained in Colombia to prepare for the upcoming season, riding alongside a select group of team-mates that includes former Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz.

Bernal, who took his second Grand Tour victory in last year’s Giro d’Italia, had been expected to start the new season at the Tour de la Provence in France, beginning on February 10, but his 2022 campaign will now be in question given the extent of the injuries he has suffered.

Earlier this month Bernal signed a new five-year contract with the Ineos Grenadiers, and set out his ambitions to target the Tour again this summer.

Several riders and teams were quick to post messages of support to Bernal on social media.

Bernal’s team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart, the 2020 Giro winner, wrote: “We are all hoping you are ok @Eganbernal. So scary to read this news. A sad reminder how dangerous our training can be.”

