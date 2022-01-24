Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension

By Press Association
January 24 2022, 8.55pm Updated: January 24 2022, 11.17pm
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

At President Joe Biden’s direction, the Pentagon is putting about 8,500 US-based troops on heightened alert for potential deployment to Europe to reassure allies amid rising fears of a possible Russian military move on Ukraine.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said no final decisions had been made on deployments, which he said would happen only if the Nato alliance decides to activate a rapid-response force “or if other situations develop” in connection with tensions over Russia’s military build-up along Ukraine’s borders.

“What this is about is reassurance to our Nato allies,” Mr Kirby said, adding that no troops are intended for deployment to Ukraine itself.

Mr Kirby said Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin recommended to Mr Biden that about 8,500 troops be ordered to prepare for potential deployment to Europe in light of signs that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not de-escalating his military pressure on Ukraine.

Mr Kirby said he was not prepared to identify the US-based units because they were still being notified.

“We’ve always said we would reinforce our allies on the eastern flank, and those conversations and discussions have certainly been part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts now for several weeks,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Mr Kirby said Mr Austin was anticipating the potential for Nato to activate what it calls the Nato Response Force, a multi-national force totalling about 40,000 troops.

Russia Belarus Military Drills
Russian military vehicles on a railway platform on their way to attend a joint military drills in Belarus (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)

Most of the 8,500 US troops being put on higher alert would be sent as part of that response force, if it is activated, Mr Kirby said. He added that he could not rule out that US troops already based in Europe could be shifted east as further reinforcements.

As an example of the effect of Mr Austin’s order to make US-based units more prepared for deployment, Mr Kirby said that those currently required to be ready to move on 10-days notice will be required to be ready on 5-days notice.

The Pentagon’s move comes as tensions have soared between Russia and the West over concerns that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, with Nato outlining potential troop and ship deployments, Britain saying it would withdraw some diplomats from Kyiv, and Ireland denouncing upcoming Russian war games off its coast.

