Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Over 50s and vulnerable urged to join antiviral Covid-19 trial

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 12.03am
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has urged people to sign up to a trial assessing antiviral drugs for NHS use (PA)
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has urged people to sign up to a trial assessing antiviral drugs for NHS use (PA)

Adults over the age of 50 and people with underlying health problems who get Covid-19 are being urged to join a trial testing antiviral drugs.

Officials have said that antiviral drugs – which can help alleviate symptoms and prevent people from becoming seriously ill – are part of the package that will help the country return back to a normal life.

Researchers are examining how the drugs can be delivered in the NHS and which patients will benefit the most.

Experts from the University of Oxford hope to recruit an additional 6,000 patients on top of the 4,500 who have already signed up to take part in the Panoramic trial.

The treatment being used in the trial, molnupiravir, has already been approved by the UK medical regulator.

Anyone over the age of 50 or between 18 to 49 with an underlying health condition that puts them at higher risk of Covid-19 can sign up to the study as soon as they receive a positive PCR or lateral flow test result.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The vaccines are critical as a first line of defence, but antivirals form a vital part of our approach as we learn to live with Covid by preventing the most vulnerable from being hospitalised.

“If you’re eligible, please step forward for the Panoramic trial and play your part in a vital mission – helping us to learn more about medicines which could save thousands of lives.”

The call for more participants is being backed by charities including Kidney Care UK, Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Diabetes UK and the British Liver Trust.

– People can sign up to take part in the trial by visiting: panoramictrial.org/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier