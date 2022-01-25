Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Officials: 23 Australians on ship delivering aid to Tonga have Covid-19

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 5.11am
In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, soldiers load onto HMAS Adelaide at the Port of Brisbane (Cpl Robert Whitmore/Australia Defence Force via AP)
Almost two dozen sailors on an Australian military ship delivering aid to Tonga have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said.

Australian defence minister Peter Dutton said his government was working with Tongan authorities to keep the ship at sea and make sure there is no threat to Tonga’s 105,000 residents.

Tongan authorities have been wary that accepting international aid could usher in a bigger disaster than the huge eruption of an undersea volcano 10 days ago. The eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed dozens of homes, and volcanic ash has tainted drinking water.

Since the pandemic began, Tonga has reported just a single case of Covid-19 and has avoided any outbreaks. It is one of the few countries in the world currently completely virus free. About 61% of Tongans are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data.

Australian officials said 23 crew members were infected on the HMAS Adelaide, which left Brisbane on Friday.

“They need the aid desperately, but they don’t want the risk of Covid,” Mr Dutton told Sky News.

“We will work through all of that as quickly as we can.”

It is the second aid shipment from Australia in which at least one crew member tested positive. A C-17 Globemaster military transport plane was earlier turned around mid-flight after somebody was diagnosed.

Meanwhile, a cable company official said Tonga’s main island could have its internet service restored within two weeks, although it may take much longer to repair the connection to the smaller islands.

The single undersea fibre-optic cable which connects the Pacific nation to the outside world was severed after the eruption and tsunami.

AP Week in Pictures Asia
Ash blankets the island in the wake of the eruption (Cpl Vanessa Parker/New Zealand Defence Force via AP)

That left most people unable to connect with loved ones abroad. For days, people could not get through on their phones, by email, or through social media.

Since then, Tonga’s Digicel has been able to restore international call services to some areas by using satellite connections. Some people have been able to send emails or get limited internet connectivity.

Samieula Fonua, who chairs the board at Tonga Cable Ltd, the state-owned company which owns the fibre-optic cable, said a repair ship had left from Papua New Guinea and was due to stop over in Samoa by Monday to pick up supplies. It should then arrive in Tonga by February 1.

He said that all going well, the crew should be able to repair the cable by February 8, restoring the internet to about 80% of Tonga’s customers.

A second, domestic fibre-optic cable that connects Tonga’s smaller islands to the main island could prove much more difficult to repair.

Mr Fonua said that cable runs near the undersea volcano which erupted and may have been severely damaged and might need extensive repairs or even a replacement.

