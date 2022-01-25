Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Biden hits out at reporter with vulgar insult

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 7.29am Updated: January 25 2022, 7.49am
President Joe Biden (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Joe Biden responded to a question about inflation by calling a Fox News reporter a vulgarity.

The president was in the East Room of the White House for a meeting of his Competition Council, which is focused on changing regulations and enforcing laws to help consumers deal with high prices.

Reporters in the room shouted a number of questions after Mr Biden’s remarks.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Biden about inflation, which is at a nearly 40-year high and has hurt the president’s public approval.

Doocy’s network has been relentlessly critical of Biden.

Doocy called out: “Do you think inflation is a political liability ahead of the midterms?”

Mr Biden responded with sarcasm: “It’s a great asset — more inflation.”

Then he shook his head and added: “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on efforts to lower prices for working families (Andrew Harnik/AP)
The president’s comments were captured on video and by the microphone in front of him.

Doocy laughed it off in a subsequent appearance on his network, joking: “Nobody has fact-checked him yet and said it’s not true.”

Doocy told Fox News’ Sean Hannity that Mr Biden called him later to the clear the air.

Doocy said Mr Biden told him: “It’s nothing personal, pal.”

The White House did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The White House has insisted repeatedly that it is focused on curbing inflation, with Biden reorienting his entire economic agenda around the issue.

But the president has also shown a willingness to challenge a media that he deems to be too critical, especially Fox News and Doocy.

At his news conference last week, Mr Biden said to Doocy with sarcasm: “You always ask me the nicest questions.”

“I have a whole binder full,” the reporter answered.

“I know you do,” Mr Biden said.

“None of them make a lot of sense to me.

“Fire away.”

