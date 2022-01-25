Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Egan Bernal in intensive care after undergoing surgery following training crash

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 7.59am
Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France, is in intensive care after a training crash (Pete Goding/PA)
Egan Bernal, winner of the 2019 Tour de France, is in intensive care after a training crash (Pete Goding/PA)

Two-time Grand Tour winner Egan Bernal remains in intensive care after undergoing surgery on his spine following a serious crash suffered while training in his native Colombia.

Bernal, 25, underwent multiple rounds of surgery following the accident, with doctors working to repair fractures in his right leg and kneecap as well as a collapsed lung.

Overnight, the 2019 Tour de France winner had further surgery to repair dislocated fractures in his spine.

A statement from the Clinica Universidad de La Sabana in Bogota said the operation “kept intact the neurological integrity and conserved the functionality of the segments involved”.

“We will wait for his progress over the next 72 hours in the Intensive Care Unit to see the response to the course of treatment established for this high-energy trauma,” the statement added.

“We have immediately begun the rehabilitation process to achieve the best possible results with our patient.”

Reports in Colombia said Bernal had struck a parked bus while riding at high speed close to his home in Bogota, with images showing the Ineos Grenadiers rider receiving treatment next to a heavily-dented vehicle.

The British team issued their own statement on Monday evening which did not give details of Bernal’s injuries, but did say he had been conscious when transferred to hospital by the team’s medical staff.

“He is stable and undergoing further assessment,” the statement read.

While the majority of the Grenadiers squad trains in Europe, Bernal had remained in Colombia to prepare for the upcoming season, riding alongside a small group of team-mates that includes former Giro d’Italia champion Richard Carapaz.

Bernal, who took his second Grand Tour victory in last year’s Giro, signed a new five-year contract with the Grenadiers earlier this month, and had set out his ambitions to target the Tour again this summer.

Several riders and teams were quick to post messages of support to Bernal on social media.

Bernal’s team-mate Tao Geoghegan Hart, the 2020 Giro winner, wrote: “We are all hoping you are ok @Eganbernal. So scary to read this news. A sad reminder how dangerous our training can be.”

