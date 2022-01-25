Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

First woman judge appointed to Pakistan’s Supreme Court

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 9.21am
A Pakistan flag (Donall Farmer/AP)
A Pakistan flag (Donall Farmer/AP)

Pakistan has a woman on its highest court for the first time.

Ayesha Malik’s swearing-in as a justice on Pakistan’s Supreme Court was a landmark moment for the Islamic nation where women often struggle to get justice, especially in cases involving sexual assault.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad administered Ms Malik’s oath-taking in Islamabad.

The event had been a controversial development for Pakistan’s male-dominated judicial system.

Ms Malik’s appointment, confirmed last week by Pakistani President Arif Alvi, silenced some of her critics who opposed her promotion on technical grounds.

Congratulations flowed from the top, with prime minister Imran Khan tweeting of Ms Malik, 55, “I wish her all the best.”

Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman shared a photo of Ms Malik’s oath-taking on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tweeted, saying Ms Malik’s swearing in was “a great day for Pakistan”.

The process to elevate Ms Malik from the Punjab provincial high court, which she joined in 2012, had been unusually contentious.

A nine-member judicial commission recommends judges for promotion.

Five members of the commission supported Ms Malik’s appointment, while the other four opposed it.

Ms Malik’s allies hope her appointment clears the way for more promotions of women in Pakistan’s courts.

Women in Pakistan struggle to get justice, especially in cases involving sexual assault.

Authorities and society cast doubt on the victims in many cases.

Ms Malik previously worked at the Lahore High Court, the second highest court in judicial system.

According to the Supreme Court’s web site, Ms Malik received her early education from schools in Paris and New York, and later earned her law degree from Harvard Law School, where she was named a London H. Gammon Fellow for outstanding merit.

