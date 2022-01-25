Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Number of people hurt after bus crashes into shop

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 9.44am Updated: January 25 2022, 10.04am
Emergency services at the scene on The Broadway in Highams Park, east London (Tom Smith/PA)
Emergency services at the scene on The Broadway in Highams Park, east London (Tom Smith/PA)

A number of people have been injured after a bus crashed into a shop.

Police were called at around 8.20am to Highams Park, east London where a double decker bus had collided with the building.

Medics from the London Ambulance service including a trauma team from the Air Ambulance were treating a number of patients at the scene.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.19am to reports of an incident involving a bus on The Broadway, Highams Park.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, paramedics in fast response cars, incident response officers and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART). We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.

“The incident is ongoing and we are working with our emergency service colleagues.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible incident.”

Road closures are in place while emergency services work at the scene.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 8.20am on Tuesday January 25 police were called to reports of a bus in collision with a shop in Selwyn Avenue, E4.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service are on scene.

“A number of people have reported suffering injuries and are being treated at the scene.

“Road closures remain in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road.

“Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

