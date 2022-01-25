Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jon Rahm will hope for more favourable conditions at Torrey Pines this week

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 11.14am
Jon Rahm returns to the scene of his US Open triumph this week (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
World number one Jon Rahm will hope to find conditions far more to his liking as he returns to the scene of his US Open triumph this week.

Rahm was overheard complaining furiously about the relatively-easy test posed by the three courses used for The American Express last week, where his total of 14 under par was only good enough for a tie for 14th.

“Piece of s*** f****** set-up. Putting-contest week,” the fiery Spaniard could be heard saying in a video taken by a spectator as he walked off a green during the third round at PGA West.

Fortunately for Rahm, who could be overtaken in the world rankings if Collin Morikawa wins on the DP World Tour in Dubai, the Farmers Insurance Open is staged at Torrey Pines, a considerably happier hunting ground.

Rahm won his first PGA Tour title there in 2017 and is a cumulative 51 under par in the event, while he also lifted his first major title over the South Course at the public facility in San Diego last July.

The Farmers Insurance Open is played over the North and South Courses over the first two days, with the final 36 holes taking place on the tougher, longer South Course.

Jon Rahm hits from the third tee during the third round of The American Express at PGA West (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Rahm will play his first round on the South Course alongside Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson, with defending champion Patrick Reed also on the South Course alongside Phil Mickelson and Marc Leishman.

Former Open champion Francesco Molinari, who has fallen from a career-high fifth in the world rankings to 181st, will look to build on his performance in The American Express where he briefly held a share of the lead late in the final round before finishing in a tie for sixth.

The tournament runs from Wednesday to Saturday to avoid a clash with the final round of NFL play-off games on Sunday.

