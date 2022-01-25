Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder suspect in front of crown court judge after pensioner killed in attack

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 11.16am
Flowers outside a house on Station Road, Langwith Junction (Josh Payne/PA)
A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge for the first time accused of the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack.

Vasile Culea was arrested after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire, which also left her 88-year-old husband Ken with critical injuries.

A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.

Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker (Bolsover District Council/PA)
The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Derby Crown Court in a blue sweatshirt on Tuesday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.

The charges allege Culea murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.

Derbyshire Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.

Mr Walker, a town councillor, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Culea spoke only to confirm his name during a short hearing and was not required to enter any pleas.

Remanding the defendant into custody, Judge Nirmal Shant QC told Culea: “As far as this case is concerned, it will be tried on October 4.

“Prior to that there will be a further hearing date on March 25.

“On that date you will be expected to tell the court how you intend to plead, guilty or not guilty.

“In the meantime you’re remanded in custody.”

Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, will appear in front of the same court and judge on March 25.

