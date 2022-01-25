Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three children and two adults in hospital after north-east London bus crash

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 11.31am Updated: January 25 2022, 1.11pm
Emergency services at the scene in Highams Park (Victoria Jones/PA)
Emergency services at the scene in Highams Park (Victoria Jones/PA)

Three children and two adults have been taken to hospital after a bus crash in north-east London.

Witnesses said “scared and crying” schoolchildren were among the passengers injured after the double-decker collided with a repairs shop in Highams Park on Tuesday morning.

At least 19 people were injured and treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), including a trauma team from the capital’s Air Ambulance.

Highams Park bus crash
Emergency services at the scene on The Broadway in Highams Park (Tom Smith/PA)

Of these, five people were taken to hospital.

Katriye Osman, who dialled 999 after hearing what sounded like a “really loud explosion”, described the incident as “traumatising”.

Ms Osman, who witnessed the aftermath from outside her beauty salon, said around 50 or 60 schoolchildren were standing around the vehicle after the collision.

“It was absolutely awful,” she said, adding that she was “really shaken up by it”.

Highams Park bus crash
At least 19 people were injured and treated at the scene by the London Ambulance Service (Victoria Jones/PA)

Cafe owner Eric Garip, 38, said he rushed out of The Corner Cafe after hearing a “big bang” on the opposite side of the road and began trying to carry people out through the emergency door of the bus.

Mr Garip said: “We were trying to take the kids out and they were panicking.”

“It was very bad,” he added. “They were all scared and crying.”

Mr Garip also said some parents in the bus were crying as well and that the driver was stuck in the wreckage.

Eric Garip, 38, a cafe owner who helped rescue children from the bus following the collision
Cafe owner Eric Garip said the children on the bus were ‘panicking’ following the collision (Nina Lloyd/PA)

He said he believed the driver of the vehicle was eventually rescued by emergency services after becoming “squashed” behind the steering wheel.

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.19am to reports of an incident involving a bus on The Broadway, Highams Park.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene including ambulance crews, advanced paramedics, paramedics in fast response cars, incident response officers and members of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART).

“We also dispatched a trauma team from London’s Air Ambulance.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible incident.”

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police, which was also called to the scene at around 8.20am, said: “Road closures remain in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road.

“Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.”

Transport for London director of buses Louise Cheeseman said: “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the bus collision in Highams Park this morning. We have support available to anyone affected by this incident and a full investigation is under way.”

