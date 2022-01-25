Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tottenham confident of signing Wolves winger Adama Traore as talks continue

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 12.20pm Updated: January 25 2022, 12.38pm
Tottenham are confident of signing Adama Traore before the end of the January transfer window (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tottenham are still to finalise a deal for Adama Traore, but are confident of signing the Wolves winger before the January transfer window shuts.

Spurs want to bring the 26-year-old Spain international to north London and remain in talks with their Premier League counterparts over a switch as they try to finally land a player they also tried to sign in the summer.

The PA news agency understands they are expected to make a bid in the coming days with Wolves holding out for around £20million.

Traore, who is out of contract next summer and will not be renewing at Molineux, is one of Tottenham’s main targets this month.

Managing director of football Fabio Paratici is a keen admirer, having previously tried to take him to Juventus, with boss Antonio Conte intending to turn him into a right wing-back.

Traore has played 25 times for Wolves this season, scoring just one goal, and came off the bench during Saturday’s 2-1 win at Brentford.

Spurs are hoping that his likely arrival will form part of a busy six days between now and the transfer window shutting next Tuesday.

Dele Alli
Dele Alli could leave Spurs this month (John Walton/PA)

Conte has identified a right wing-back, midfielder and striker as positions to strengthen, though any arrivals could hinge on players moving the other way.

Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele are all available to leave, with interest understood to be there in all three players.

The trio were left out of Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea.

Ndombele has been training away from the first team for the last couple of weeks and Spurs are hopeful that a loan move to Paris St Germain can be agreed before next week.

Lo Celso, who is currently on international duty with Argentina, revealed on Instagram that he was fully fit, and has been linked with a move to Sevilla.

