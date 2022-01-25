Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial set for Sevilla loan move

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 12.23pm
Anthony Martial is set to join Spanish club Sevilla on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Anthony Martial is set to join Spanish club Sevilla on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is set to join Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

The PA news agency understands United have reached an agreement in principle with the Spanish outfit for the temporary transfer of the Frenchman.

It is understood the 26-year-old is now flying to Seville to undergo a medical and finalise the switch.

Anthony Martial
Anthony Martial has found first-team opportunities limited in recent times at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal.

Martial, who joined United in a £36million move from Monaco in 2015, had been heavily linked with a move in recent weeks after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

He was at the centre of controversy earlier this month when interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he had refused to play in United’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Martial denied that, insisting he “never disrespected and never will disrespect the club and the fans”.

The France interntional returned to the squad as an unused substitute against Brentford last week and then came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham where he had a hand in Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

