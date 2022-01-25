Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Judge asked to decide whether businessman’s ex-wife should get more money

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 12.27pm
A High Court judge has been asked to decide whether a millionaire businessman who is a member of the family which founded the Screwfix hardware chain should hand more money to his ex-wife (PA)
A High Court judge has been asked to decide whether a millionaire businessman who is a member of the family which founded the Screwfix hardware chain should hand more money to his ex-wife (PA)

A judge has been asked to decide whether a millionaire businessman – whose family founded the Screwfix chain – should hand over more money to his ex-wife.

Mr Justice Cohen is analysing the latest round of a long-running row between James Goddard-Watts and former wife Julia at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

The judge is overseeing a private trial, which is due to end next month, and has placed limits on what can be reported.

Judges have been told Mr and Mrs Goddard-Watts, who are both in their 50s, reached an agreement in 2010 after the end of their 13-year marriage.Mr Goddard-Watts agreed Mrs Goddard-Watts should get a house worth £3.25 million and a £4 million lump sum.

She subsequently complained Mr Goddard-Watts had not revealed the full extent of his wealth.

A judge then concluded Mr Goddard-Watts had “given a false presentation” when making the 2010 agreement, and in 2016 the businessman was told to hand Mrs Goddard-Watts more than £6 million.

Mrs Goddard-Watts returned to court again in 2018 and made a further complaint.

She said Mr Goddard-Watts had not given full detail about the potential value of a deal he was involved in.

A judge ruled in her favour in late 2019.

Mr Justice Holman said if the pair could not agree on a sum, a judge should again reassess evidence and decide if Mrs Goddard-Watts should get more money.

He said a case in which a woman had twice complained about “non-disclosure” after a settlement was “vanishingly rare” and “probably unique”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier