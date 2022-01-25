Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WHO chief Tedros makes case for second term as Ethiopia criticises him

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 3.25pm
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has laid out more plans to fight coronavirus as he pitched his case for a new five-year term, but faced criticism from his own country of Ethiopia over his comments about the embattled Tigray region.

Mr Tedros is running unopposed for a second term as WHO director-general, meaning he is all but certain to win re-election when the WHO Assembly takes place in May.

Recently, Mr Tedros, an ethnic Tigrayan, has come under new criticism from Ethiopia’s government, which has been fighting militants in Tigray, for his condemnation of Ethiopia’s blockade of international access to Tigray.

He said the WHO had not been allowed to send any humanitarian aid to the region since July, and called for “unfettered” humanitarian access to Tigray, whose people are facing enormous hunger amid the war.

Ethiopia’s government said on January 14 that it had sent a letter to the WHO accusing Mr Tedros of “misconduct” after his criticism of the war and the humanitarian crisis in the Horn of Africa country.

The government nominated him for the job in 2017, but has since accused him of interfering in Ethiopia’s internal affairs, and claims he has “not lived up to the integrity and professional expectations required from his office”.

His current term as the WHO’s top official — perhaps the highest-profile job in global health — has been overshadowed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under Mr Tedros, the UN health agency faced criticism from former US president Donald Trump over its early handling of the crisis and has faced pressure over its approach to China, where the outbreak first emerged two years ago.

Last year, independent investigators turned up dozens of cases of sexual abuse and exploitation in Congo during a WHO-led response to an Ebola outbreak in 2019.

Mr Tedros said on Tuesday that he was “horrified” by the reports, saying the agency’s response to them has been “robust” and his commitment to preventing such exploitation, abuse and harassment “with a victim and survivor-centred approach is iron clad”.

Many countries have ignored or rejected WHO advice on ways to tackle Covid-19, such as its calls to avoid blanket travel restrictions, or its calls to share vaccines and the technological know-how to make them with less developed nations.

