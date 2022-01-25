Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Honorary vice president of Magic Circle receives MBE at 102

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 3.43pm Updated: January 25 2022, 6.17pm
Henry Lewis, honorary vice president of The Magic Circle, after receiving an MBE at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Henry Lewis, honorary vice president of The Magic Circle, after receiving an MBE at Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

A 102-year-old magician performed a trick to celebrate receiving his MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Henry Lewis was given the royal honour by the Duke of Cambridge for his services to fundraising and charitable causes.

The centenarian stood up from his wheelchair to collect the medal.

Afterwards, Mr Lewis was visibly touched as he told the PA news agency: “It’s all very nice and I’m very pleased about it.

“I’m very surprised I ever got it”.

Mr Lewis said magic has allowed him to fundraise throughout his life.

He said: “Magic was a hobby of mine, it’s never been my profession, but it’s raised a lot of money all over the world.

Henry Lewis
Magician Henry Lewis receives his MBE from the Duke of Cambridge at Windsor Castle (Yui Mok/PA)

“I performed in Canada. I performed in Denmark; Israel; in Massachusetts in two very large theatres. So I’ve had a very, very good life compared to most and I’ve done a lot in it.”

Asked if he still did magic, Mr Lewis said he recently put on a show at the assisted living facility in North London where he lives.

He joked: “They complained about it. It was too short.”

Mr Lewis, whose interest began when he found a magic book in a pile of rubbish in Hackney, east London, as a youngster, then showed off his skills.

He pulled out a white handkerchief, stuck a safety pin in one corner, and pulled it through to other side of the cloth without unfastening it.

He said: “The best part of magic is that people enjoy it.”

Asked about his secret to a long life, Mr Lewis said: “Not to be devious. Go to bed at night, think of what you’ve done during the day.

“Think of what you’ll be doing the next day and when you wake up, do it.

Henry Lewis
Mr Lewis at his home in north London after he was awarded an MBE in the New Year Honours list (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“And never be jealous or envious of other people or their possessions.

“If you’re like that you’ll be happy.”

Meeting William was not Mr Lewis’ first royal encounter.

As honorary vice president of The Magic Circle, he said he met the Prince of Wales while performing at the famous society.

Mr Lewis was also president of the Inner Magic Circle and a member of the Society of American Magicians.

He is a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors and of the Incorporated Society of Valuers and Auctioneers.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]