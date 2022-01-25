Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Christian Eriksen training with Ajax reserves to build up fitness

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 4.01pm
Christian Eriksen is training with former club Ajax (Mike Egerton/PA)
Christian Eriksen has further stepped up his recovery from his cardiac arrest by training with former club Ajax.

Eriksen, who has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Brentford, revealed earlier this month that he “died for five minutes” when he collapsed during the Euro 2020 group match against Finland in June.

The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital and was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.

He left Inter Milan by mutual consent before Christmas after rules in Italy prevented him from playing with an ICD and has been training with third-tier Swiss club FC Chiasso as he looks to build up his fitness.

The Dane, who has targeted a place in his country’s squad for this year’s World Cup, has now returned to Ajax where he is training with the reserve team.

He said on the club website: “I am very happy to be here. At Ajax I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long.

“All facilities are available here and with Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group. That’s the perfect foundation for me at the moment.

“I want to be at my best again as soon as possible so that when I find a new club, I can perform well there as quickly as possible.”

Christian Eriksen in his Ajax playing days
Christian Eriksen began his career at Ajax (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jong Ajax coach John Heitinga added: “If a former player and, moreover, a self-trained product of ours knocks on the door of the club in this situation, we have no doubts, of course he’s welcome back.

“It’s great that he can train with us. Christian is a footballer who is an example for many of our boys, a source of inspiration for the youth to move up.”

Eriksen played 162 times for the Dutch side between 2009 and 2014 before joining Tottenham.

