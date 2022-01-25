Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Officers honoured for efforts to save five killed in Leicester helicopter crash

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 4.21pm
Sergeant Michael Hooper and Pc Stephen Quartermain (Steve Parsons/PA)
Two officers who risked their lives trying to save Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others killed in a helicopter crash received royal honours for their actions at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Sergeant Michael Hooper and Pc Stephen Quartermain, both of Leicestershire Police, were awarded Queen’s Gallantry Medals by the Duke of Cambridge.

The two officers, who were on duty during Leicester City’s match with West Ham United, were among the first on the scene after the aircraft spun out of control and came down outside the King Power Stadium in 2018.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sergeant Michael Hooper and Pc Stephen Quartermain are awarded Queen’s Gallantry Medals by the Duke of Cambridge (Yui Mok/PA)

The officers suffered heat and scorch marks to their faces after running towards the crash scene and trying to rescue people from the flaming wreckage.

Sgt Hooper told the PA news agency: “The incident was very tragic so it’s sad that it’s the circumstances in which we’ve been awarded it, but to be here today is a real honour.”

He went on to say: “I’d like to think that what we did was what any police officer would’ve done in those circumstances and I think we were just doing our duty really.”

Pc Quartermain said: “If it encourages people to come forward if they have any mental health issues, with trauma, if we can step forward and help people in our line of work to come to terms with that sort of thing, then it’s worthwhile.”

Leicester helicopter crash
Tributes paid at Leicester City Football Club after chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and others died in a helicopter crash in 2018 (Mike Egerton)

The officers said William, whom they had met before, spoke about the incident and asked if they had had support and counselling.

Both have had psychotherapy and other counselling, with the backing of Leicestershire Police, they said.

Pc Quartermain said: “We’ve both continued with our frontline duties throughout the whole thing as well because we’ve had that support.”

The officers’ efforts were previously recognised in 2019, when they were among four people nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards.

