Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Lawyer Avenatti asks to represent himself in Stormy Daniels theft case

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 5.31pm
Michael Avenatti (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Michael Avenatti (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Once-prominent lawyer Michael Avenatti has tried to interrupt his trial over whether he stole money from porn star Stormy Daniels to ask to represent himself, but the judge refused to delay the proceeding.

His lawyers made the request to US District Judge Jesse M Furman during a break in his Manhattan trial on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

Avenatti, 50, has denied pocketing nearly 300,000 dollars of a 800,000-dollar advance paid to Daniels for her 2018 book Full Disclosure.

Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels
Michael Avenatti with Stormy Daniels (Mary Altaffer/AP)

When Avenatti stood to try to speak about representing himself, Judge Furman cut him off, saying: “Mr Avenatti, please have a seat. I’m not taking it up right now.”

After defence lawyers asked for a brief adjournment to address Avenatti’s request, the judge said: “I’m not going to waste the jury’s time. It’s not happening now.”

In early 2020, Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort up to 25 million dollars from sportswear giant Nike by threatening to tarnish the company’s reputation if it did not meet his demands.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. At that trial, he did not give evidence and was represented by lawyers.

Last year, he represented himself in a California federal court against criminal charges that he cheated clients of millions of dollars, and the proceedings ended in a mistrial.

Avenatti became well known nationally in 2018 as he represented Daniels in lawsuits against then-president Donald Trump.

Trump
Donald Trump (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Daniels had received 130,000 dollars shortly before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about her claims that she had had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump a decade earlier.

The former president has denied it happened.

In opening statements on Monday, Avenatti lawyer Andrew Dalack said Avenatti had an agreement with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to share proceeds of any book deal.

Mr Dalack said Avenatti had loaned Daniels hundreds of thousands of dollars while he represented her.

A prosecution witness, Judy Regnier, gave evidence on Tuesday that she did not believe Avenatti had sent any of his law firm’s money to Daniels between July 2018 and February 2019.

Ms Regnier, who worked as a paralegal and office manager for Avenatti for about 11 years, said the firm’s finances were in bad shape during that time.

“I was checking bank accounts to see if there were enough funds to make it through the week, or the day,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier