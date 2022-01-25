Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Partner cleared of ex-boxer’s murder but convicted of manslaughter

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 5.55pm
Kayley Mahood (Staffordshire Police/PA)
Kayley Mahood (Staffordshire Police/PA)

A woman who fatally stabbed a former professional boxer at their home has been cleared of murder, but convicted of manslaughter.

Kayley Mahood told Stafford Crown Court she acted in self defence during a row with her partner Oliver O’Toole.

Mahood was arrested after causing a single fatal wound to 31-year-old Mr O’Toole at their home in Rosliston Road, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, on July 25 last year.

Oliver O'Toole
Oliver O’Toole died after suffering a single knife wound to the chest (Staffordshire Police/PA)

Jurors cleared the 30-year-old of murder on Tuesday, but convicted her of the alternative charge of manslaughter, a court spokeswoman said.

The jury panel were instructed that Mahood would be guilty of the lesser offence if her actions had been unlawful and posed a “risk of some injury which was not necessarily serious”.

Prosecutors had alleged Mahood, who claimed she had been punched in the face, suffering an eye wound, intended to kill or cause really serious harm.

In her closing speech to the jury, defence QC Rachel Brand said the moderate force used to inflict the fatal injury suggested Mahood had acted out of fear.

Ms Brand said of the 4cm-deep wound suffered by Mr O’Toole: “Is this relatively shallow wound more consistent with a person who lashed out swiftly in fear to get someone away from them?

“We say the evidence here points to self-defence and that the prosecution have not proved otherwise.

“What happened was a tragedy ladies and gentlemen.

“But it wasn’t the crime of murder or the crime of manslaughter because in that crucial moment what the evidence shows you is that she only did what she honestly thought was necessary to defend herself.”

Opening the Crown’s case last week, prosecutor Caroline Goodwin QC said Mr O’Toole collapsed in his back yard after being seen slumped on a wall.

Miss Goodwin told the court Mr O’Toole, who had previously tried his hand at professional boxing, was pronounced dead at 12.32pm after paramedics called by a neighbour arrived shortly before midday.

The court heard the couple had had a “tempestuous” relationship – with violence by both parties.

Mahood was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier