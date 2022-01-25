Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Woman arrested after death of boy, five

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 9.25pm
Police said a cordon is in place in the area (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police said a cordon is in place in the area (Peter Byrne/PA)

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-year-old boy in Coventry.

Police said the suspect is understood to have been known to the child.

The boy was found with serious injuries at an address in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, just after 5.55pm on Tuesday.

He was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Coventry police said a cordon is in place in the area as they investigate.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said: “This is an absolute tragedy and our thoughts are with all those impacted by this terrible passing.

“The loss of any life – especially one so young – is always extremely painful and we know this will cause a lot of shock and concern.

“A suspect has been arrested and it’s important we allow time for detectives to fully investigate the circumstances around the death.

“We’ll continue to have a policing presence in the area and do our best to support everyone during this difficult time.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier