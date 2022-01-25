Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Study backs fourth jab to protect high risk cancer patients from Omicron

By Press Association
January 25 2022, 11.31pm
New study supports fourth jab for blood cancer patients (PA)
New study supports fourth jab for blood cancer patients (PA)

The Omicron variant of coronavirus “poses a greater risk” to people with blood cancer, experts have warned.

Researchers wanted to examine the effect of a booster dose among patients with cancer, including those with blood cancer.

Experts from the Francis Crick Institute and The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust have been tracking the level of antibodies in the blood of cancer patients after vaccination.

Antibodies work as part of the body’s defence system by identifying and attacking viruses, these can be generated through vaccination or can occur naturally after someone has had an infection.

The team measured levels of antibodies which specifically block the Omicron variant from infecting cells, also known as neutralising antibodies.

Patients with solid tumours appeared to generate antibody responses similar to people without cancer.

But among patients with blood cancer who had three doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, only 56% generated neutralising antibodies, according to the study which has been highlighted in correspondence published in The Lancet.

This means that after three doses of vaccine 44% of patients with blood cancer did not generate these neutralising antibodies.

The researchers highlight that antibodies are not the only line of defence in the body and patients may also have protection from other parts of the immune system.

But they said that the study backs the need for four jabs for this immunocompromised group of people.

“We found that a third vaccine dose boosted the neutralising response against omicron in patients with cancer, but the effect was blunted in patients with blood cancer compared to those with solid cancer,” they wrote.

They said that their study supports the UK policy of offering a fourth jab to some patients.

In the UK, people with severe immunosuppression aged 12 and over are offered three Covid-19 jabs as an initial course of vaccination. They are then offered a fourth booster.

Dr Samra Turajlic, lead author and group leader at the Crick and consultant medical oncologist at The Royal Marsden, said: “The pandemic has been especially difficult for people living with cancer and up-to-date information about immunity levels are particularly important for this vulnerable group.

“We now know that the immune response to vaccines in patients with solid cancers are robust after three doses as compared to people without cancer, even against the new Omicron variant.

“But for people with blood cancers, Omicron poses a greater risk.

“These patients should remain cautious and come forward for their fourth booster dose as soon as it’s available to them.

“Protecting this vulnerable group is important, especially in the light of the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the UK such as ending mandates requiring people to wear a face mask.

“Public health measures must be inclusive and supportive of everyone, including vulnerable people and their carers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier