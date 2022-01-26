Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – January 26

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 2.55am
What the papers say – January 26 (PA)
What the papers say – January 26 (PA)

Wednesday’s papers all carry the looming deadline for Sue Gray to deliver the findings of her investigation into alleged lockdown parties – just as police launch a criminal investigation into Downing Street’s possible breaches of Covid laws.

The Guardian writes Boris Johnson is bracing for “the most perilous 48 hours of his premiership, with exasperated Conservative MPs due to see an official report into Downing Street parties that has now triggered a criminal inquiry”.

The Daily Mirror splashes with the headline “Number’s up, PM” and a photo of the front door of No 10.

The Sun describes Downing Street as a “crime scene” as police probe into the “Partygate scandal”.

The Daily Star claims Ms Gray has been sent photos of “Bozo next to wine bottles at No10”.

“PM in peril as police called in”, i declares, adding that Mr Johnson “does not believe” he has broken law.

The Downing Street parties crossed the threshold for a “serious and flagrant” breach of lockdown rules, according to a statement from Scotland Yard by The Times.

The Financial Times carries a quote from an unnamed Tory MP who told the paper: “(Mr Johnson) believes he’ll get out of this. His optimism is more than skin deep.”

The Independent cites critics of the PM who expect Ms Gray’s report to be “damning” enough to trigger 54 letters of no confidence.

The Daily Express and Metro similarly carry the announcement from Scotland Yard, with the latter quipping: “You’ve had your parties, now here is the bill”.

As the UK and Whitehall brace for the release of Ms Gray’s investigation, the Prime Minister is being pressured to publish it in full – with Scotland Yard clearing the way for its release, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Mail takes a slightly different line on the police probe revelations, declaring Britain has “lost all sense of proportion” for investigating partygate while Russian leader Vladimir Putin “taunts (the) West with terrifying military displays”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier