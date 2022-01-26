Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following an incident overnight in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the man voluntarily left a Turnock Gardens property in West Wick, some 20 miles south-west of Bristol, just before 4am on Wednesday following a multi-agency operation involving trained negotiators.

The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken into custody.

Following a multi-agency operation, the incident in West Wick has been brought to a safe conclusion. A 39-year-old man has been arrested and taken into custody. We'd like to thank the local community for all their understanding & support. Full update: https://t.co/prOQj41OVD pic.twitter.com/StQnQBtbdl — Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) January 26, 2022

Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “Throughout the night, trained negotiators have been working as part of our multi-agency response to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“We’ve contacted the small number of residents who were asked to leave their properties as a precaution and advised them they can now return home. We’d like to thank them, and the wider West Wick community, for their support and understanding throughout the duration of this incident.

“There’ll continue to be a police presence at the scene and we’ll be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the area today, so we’d encourage anyone with worries or concerns to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team.”