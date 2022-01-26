Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill following police operation

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 6.35am
A 39-year-old man has been arrested following an incident overnight in North Somerset (Peter Byrne/PA)
A 39-year-old man has been arrested following an incident overnight in North Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the man voluntarily left a Turnock Gardens property in West Wick, some 20 miles south-west of Bristol, just before 4am on Wednesday following a multi-agency operation involving trained negotiators.

The 39-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill and taken into custody.

Chief Inspector Scott Hill said: “Throughout the night, trained negotiators have been working as part of our multi-agency response to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

“We’ve contacted the small number of residents who were asked to leave their properties as a precaution and advised them they can now return home. We’d like to thank them, and the wider West Wick community, for their support and understanding throughout the duration of this incident.

“There’ll continue to be a police presence at the scene and we’ll be carrying out additional reassurance patrols of the area today, so we’d encourage anyone with worries or concerns to speak to their Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

