Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

India holds scaled-back Republic Day celebrations amid Covid emergency

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 8.23am
Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard for Republic Day parade leading to landmark war memorial India Gate, is barricaded on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)
Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard for Republic Day parade leading to landmark war memorial India Gate, is barricaded on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Thousands of people braved a morning chill on a ceremonial boulevard in India’s capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colourful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid Covid-19.

Nearly 500 schoolchildren, folk dancers, police and military battalions, floats and stunt performers on motorbikes paraded from the presidential palace down the refurbished tree-lined boulevard of Rajpath.

President Ram Nath Kovind received salutes from the marching columns, which included a camel-mounted regiment with its moustachioed riders led by shiny brass bands with tubas.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi, government ministers and foreign diplomats applauded the performers.

The 90-minute parade ended with a flypast featuring 75 air force fighters, including Rafale jets, transport planes and helicopters.

Security was tight for the parade (Altaf Qadri/AP)
Security was tight for the parade (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on January 26 1950.

India won independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

The parade started half an hour late to ensure better visibility for participants and of the flypast.

Authorities also shortened the parade route, which normally culminates at the 17th century Red Fort after marching through various districts.

The number of people watching the parade was limited and included only fully vaccinated adults and children over 15 who have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

All spectators were required to wear masks and observe social distance.

Dozens of drones fly forming India’s map on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)
Dozens of drones fly forming India’s map on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Omicron infections have begun declining in big cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and authorities are now focused on curbing infections in smaller cities, towns and villages.

On Wednesday, the health ministry reported 285,000 new cases, including both Delta and Omicron variants, and 665 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 16.16%.

India’s government also announced civilian awards in art, trade, literature, science, social work and other fields.

Satya Narayana Nadella and Sundararajan Pichai, the Indian-born American chief executives of Microsoft and Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google, respectively, were among those honoured.

Indian Railway Protection Force personnel take a selfie before marching during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)
Indian Railway Protection Force personnel take a selfie before marching during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad (Mahesh Kumar A/AP)

Indian media reports said the country had planned to invite leaders of five Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, as guests at the Republic Day parade, but cancelled the plan due to the pandemic.

Mr Modi will hold a virtual summit with the leaders of these countries on Thursday to discuss the evolving regional security situation, including with regard to Afghanistan.

India traditionally invites foreign leaders to witness the parade.

Former French president Francois Hollande was the guest of honour in 2016 and former US president Barack Obama viewed it in 2015.

Ten Southeast Asian leaders watched the parade in 2018.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier