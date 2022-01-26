Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Australian navy ship with Covid-infected crew offloads aid to Tonga

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 10.43am
Soldiers load onto HMAS Adelaide at the Port of Brisbane before departing for Tonga last week (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australia Defense Force via AP)
The Australian navy’s largest ship docked in Tonga on Wednesday and was allowed to unload humanitarian supplies to the South Pacific nation despite crew members being infected with Covid-19, officials said.

Nearly two dozen sailors aboard HMAS Adelaide were reportedly infected on Tuesday, raising fears that the mercy mission could bring coronavirus to the small archipelago devastated by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami on January 15.

Since the pandemic began, Tonga has reported just a single case of Covid-19 and has avoided any outbreaks.

It is one of the few countries in the world currently completely virus-free. About 61% of Tongans are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data.

The 27,500 metric ton ship had completed the 2,050-mile (3,300km) voyage from Brisbane and would deliver supplies without contact with the local population to avoid infections, the Australian government said in a statement.

“We appreciate the decision of the government of Tonga to enable HMAS Adelaide to dock and offload the humanitarian and medical supplies, and the high priority it has placed on Covid safety throughout the recovery process,” the statement said.

“The ship is undertaking an entirely contactless delivery of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief supplies.”

Vehicles are loaded onto HMAS Adelaide at the Port of Brisbane before departing for Tonga
With restoration of the drinking water supply a major priority, the ship brings a desalination plant. It is also carrying helicopters and engineering equipment.

Australia said it was widening its disaster support to include restoration of power and communications.

Tonga usually requires visitors to quarantine for three weeks on arrival and the tough pandemic measures complicate the international disaster response. All international aid is to be delivered without local contact.

Tongan authorities have been wary that accepting international aid could usher in a bigger disaster than the huge eruption of the volcano. The tsunami has claimed three lives.

The ship is the second aid mission from Australia in which at least one crew member tested positive. A C-17 Globemaster military transport plane was earlier turned around mid-flight after a person aboard was diagnosed with coronavirus.

