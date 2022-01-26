Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Kate visits crisis support service Shout to mark one million text conversations

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 11.31am
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Shout in London to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need (Alastair Grant/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Shout in London to mark the mental health text service reaching over one million conversations with those in need (Alastair Grant/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited the mental health text service she helped establish to mark a milestone one million conversations.

Kate, dressed in an olive green patterned dress, met volunteers, clinical supervisors and fundraisers at Shout 85258, which was launched by the Cambridges and backed by their Royal Foundation in 2019.

Royal visit to Shout
The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout in London (Alastair Grant/PA)

Use of the platform has jumped by 140% since the start of the pandemic, and Kate was told of the need for more volunteers to meet the growing demand.

The duchess was shown how the service works in London, and joined a small group of volunteers to hear about their experiences helping the distressed.

Shout is the UK’s only 24/7 text messaging support service and offers confidential help for anyone struggling to cope.

Royal visit to Shout
Kate toured the Shout text messaging service (Alastair Grant/PA)

It is free to start a conversation by texting SHOUT to 85258 from all major mobile networks in the UK.

Round-the-clock support comes from clinical supervisors and some 2,500 trained volunteers.

The service was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first major project with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the service launched following a £3 million investment from the Royal Foundation in May 2019.

The Duchess of Cambridge speaks to members of staff during a visit to Shout in London
The duchess was shown how the service works in London, and joined a small group of volunteers to hear about their experiences helping the distressed (Alastair Grant/PA)

The couples were dubbed the fab four, but Harry and Meghan split from the Foundation a month later to set up their own charitable organisation before quitting as senior working royals in 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier