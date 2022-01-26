Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man denies fleecing investors of £2.8m to fund luxury lifestyle

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 11.51am
A man accused of fleecing investors out of £2.8 million to fund his luxurious lifestyle, which included a £180,000 Lamborghini Aventador, has appeared in court (PA)
A man accused of fleecing investors out of £2.8 million to fund his luxurious lifestyle, which included a £180,000 Lamborghini Aventador, has appeared in court (PA)

A man accused of fleecing investors out of £2.8 million to fund his luxurious lifestyle, which included a £180,000 Lamborghini Aventador, has appeared in court.

Prosecutors say large sums of money invested in Zurich Private Capital were transferred into bank accounts controlled or used by Jonathan Allard, 37.

He is accused of spending the cash from the alleged scam on a high-end lifestyle, with police seizing valuable belongings, including the exotic sports car, when he was arrested in November 2016.

Allard appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with two counts of fraud, money laundering, and four counts of possessing articles for use in a fraud between January 2013 and December 2017.

Allard is also accused of making a false insurance claim to Ascot Underwriting Limited under his high net worth household policy.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

District Judge Annabel Pilling said: “Because these matters are so serious, they have to be dealt with by a judge and jury at the crown court.”

Allard was granted bail on the condition he lives at his apartment in Riverlight Quay, Nine Elms, south-west London; surrenders his passport; does not contact investors in Zurich Private Capital.

He is now due to appear at Southwark Crown Court on February 23.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier