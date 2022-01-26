Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Anthony Martial happy to play anywhere for Sevilla

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 2.33pm
Anthony Martial is hoping for more regular game time than he found recently at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Anthony Martial is hoping for more regular game time than he found recently at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Anthony Martial is ready to play anywhere for Sevilla after completing a loan move from Manchester United for the remainder of the season.

France international Martial joined United in a £36million move from Monaco in 2015 but had found himself down the pecking order at Old Trafford and been heavily linked with a move away.

Sevilla, currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages as part of the deal, but the PA news agency understands there is no option to buy included.

The 26-year-old was at the centre of controversy earlier this month when interim United manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he had refused to play in the 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Martial – who has made 269 appearances for United, scoring 79 goals – denied that, insisting he “never disrespected and never will disrespect the club and the fans”.

The France international then came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham, where he played a part in Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

At a press conference at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday, Martial maintained he was now only focussed on getting regular game time with Sevilla.

Anthony Martial found himself down the pecking order at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Anthony Martial found himself down the pecking order at Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’m ready to play. I trained hard to be ready and if the coach wants me to play, I’ll do it now,” Martial said.

“What convinced me to come is the contact with the sporting director and the coach, they showed me that they wanted me.

“I wanted to come so I could play and show what I can do in the team.

“In the last few months I have been training a lot. I hope to be able to train soon with my (Sevilla) team-mates and work well with them to fight for the competitions we’re still in.”

Martial added in quotes on the club’s website: “I’ve spoken with the coach, but the most important thing for me is playing, it doesn’t matter where, so I can do my best and do what the manager wants from me.

“This is a good team, they play football. I want to bring my experience here and help the team to keep winning.

“We are well-placed in second place and there are other big clubs that are aiming for the same as us. We have to be consistent and fight as much as we can to achieve it.”

Sevilla resume the LaLiga campaign at Osasuna on February 5 when they will look to try to close the four-point gap on leaders Real Madrid.

Martial hopes to make an instant impact with Julen Lopetegui’s squad.

“My aim is to play, help the team and that means enjoying myself on the pitch and scoring and assisting,” he said. “That’s the aim for me these next few months.”

