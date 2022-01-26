Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 3.16pm
Hwang Hee-chan has made his move to Wolves permanent (Nick Potts/PA)
Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.

Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.

The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.

“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars told the club website.

“He’s had a really positive affect on not only the team but also the whole football club, and he’s been a fantastic addition to Wolves.

“He’s not had the experiences he would have liked at Leipzig and he wanted a change, and he’s grabbed his opportunity here in the Premier League with both hands.

“He’s shown a lot of determination, a lot of focus and certainly a lot of professionalism every day, and he’s got his rewards in terms of his performances and his goals.”

Hwang has made 14 Premier League appearances for Wolves, scoring four goals.

He made a flying start to his Molineux career by coming off the bench to score on his debut at Watford, before starting 10 consecutive games for Wolves between September and December.

However, the South Korean forward has spent the last few weeks nursing a hamstring injury and has not played since a 1-0 win at Brighton on December 15.

