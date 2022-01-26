Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£11.7m funding for projects to restore bogs, rivers and rare mussels

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 3.17pm
Bed of freshwater pearl mussels (Nature Scot/PA)
Bed of freshwater pearl mussels (Nature Scot/PA)

Projects to restore lowland bogs, river, estuary and coastal habitat and rare freshwater pearl mussels are receiving a share of more than £11 million EU funding.

The three schemes over the next five years in protected areas in the North East and Scottish Borders, Cumbria and South Yorkshire are aimed at tackling the nature and climate crises, government conservation agency Natural England said.

A project in north-east England and the Scottish borders will receive £5.8 million to improve the condition of more than 49,000 hectares (120,000 acres) of habitat and water quality in the River Tweed catchment and estuary and the Northumberland coast.

The project aims to support key over-wintering birds such as purple sandpiper, as well as Arctic tern breeding colonies, help control invasive species and improve visitor management.

A conservation scheme in Cumbria, to increase the population of critically endangered freshwater pearl mussels along parts of the River Kent in the county, is receiving £3.8 million.

The threatened mussels can filter up to 50 litres of water a day, improving the water quality for species such as fish, eels and otters.

A third project aims to restore and improve 400 hectares (1,000 acres) of degraded raised bogs and trial innovative payment schemes for carbon storage in the Thorne Moor Special Area of Conservation  in South Yorkshire.

The scheme, focusing on the largest area of carbon-rich lowland raised peatbog in England, one of western Europe’s rarest and threatened habitats, is receiving £2.1 million.

They will be delivered in partnerships led by Natural England and funded by EU Life, having bid for funding from the European conservation scheme before it closed to British projects.

Natural England chairman Tony Juniper said: “These innovative partnership projects present highly tangible examples of the efforts being made to protect and restore critically endangered species and habitats.

“From the conservation of freshwater pearl mussels in Cumbria to storing carbon in lowland raised bog in South Yorkshire, these new nature recovery projects are among a series of initiatives through which Natural England is taking the lead in tackling the biodiversity crisis and climate change challenge.

“I’m hopeful that these nature recovery projects will inspire more action across the country, enabling more people to enjoy wildlife-rich natural landscapes into the future.”

