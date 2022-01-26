Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boy, 11, sets record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 6.39pm
Eli Chmelik (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Eli Chmelik (Joe Giddens/ PA)

A schoolboy has set the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes within 60 seconds.

Eli Chmelik, who got 19 correct answers within one minute, said it felt “very strange” to hold a world record.

The 11-year-old, of Manningtree in Essex, said he read the first Harry Potter book aged six and “instantly loved the entire series”.

He said he has read them “dozens of times each”.

Harry Potter world record
Eli Chmelik read the first Harry Potter book aged six (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I’d been reading the books obsessively for several years, then I saw the same record but for Star Wars, and I thought I can do this for Harry Potter,” he said.

Asked how he prepared for his record attempt, the fan of the boy wizard said: “I read the books a lot, for a start.

“I read them more than I normally do, which is saying something.

“I got people around me to test me occasionally.”

The Colchester Royal Grammar School pupil believes he could better his tally of 19 correct answers, explaining: “The person that actually read it wasn’t very fast at reading it to be honest.

“I think I could have got a lot more if they’d been very quick at reading it, because when I did it with my parents I got 40 quotes in a minute.”

Harry Potter world record
Eli said he could better his score (Joe Giddens/PA)

Eli lives with his mother, Bonny Chmelik, 43, a marketing strategist, his father Stefan Chmelik, 58, who runs a meditation business, and his nine-year-old brother Magnus.

His mother said she was “so proud” of Eli.

“Eli’s quite a self-starter and honestly when he said what about doing a world record I was like ‘yeah go for it’,” she said.

“I didn’t realise quite how much work I was letting myself in for.”

She had to secure two independent timekeepers, two independent witnesses and an independent reader for the filmed record attempt, that was verified by Guinness World Records.

Harry Potter world record
Guinness World Records congratulated Eli (Joe Giddens/ PA)

“I had to choose 50 quotes that were not more than four from each person and not fewer than four words each,” she said.

She said that the list was randomised using a website.

A Guinness World Records spokesman said: “Congratulations to Eli on his new Guinness World Records title, an impressive achievement.”

They said they were pleased he achieved the record as “a Guinness World Records title was on his bucket list”.

The record was achieved by Eli in Shimpling in Suffolk on July 31 last year and he received his certificate in December after the record was verified.

