Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Ex-partner ‘on autopilot’ while stabbing mother and autistic son, court told

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 6.45pm
Daniel Boulton arrives at Lincoln Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)
Daniel Boulton arrives at Lincoln Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

A violent ex-partner was “on autopilot” when he stabbed a mother and her young autistic son to death in front of a distressed baby, a court was told.

Daniel Boulton is alleged to have travelled 28 miles on foot to knife his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent and her nine-year-old son Darren Henson “numerous times” at around 8pm on May 31 2021.

His trial was told he developed a “hatred” for Darren and walked from his address in Skegness to Ms Vincent’s home in High Holme Road, Louth, Lincolnshire, where he “loitered for hours”.

A psychiatrist instructed by Boulton’s counsel told Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday the 30-year-old had “no control” when he killed his two victims.

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, admits the manslaughter of Darren and Ms Vincent but denies their murder.

The court was previously told he led Lincolnshire Police on a manhunt until the following day, when he allegedly stabbed an off-duty police officer in the leg in the Hubbard’s Hills area of Louth before being Tasered and arrested at a nearby farm.

Telling jurors what the defendant had told him in an interview, Dr Pablo Vandenabeele said: “He said, in his words, he went into autopilot.

“(He said,) ‘It is like I wasn’t there and autopilot did the job for me’.”

Dr Vandenabeele said Boulton told him, “It is like she went into the knife,” when describing the moment he stabbed Ms Vincent.

Going on to describe what happened when he killed Darren, the jurors heard how the defendant told the psychiatrist: “The initial few stabs wasn’t me.”

Under cross-examination from prosecutor Katherine Goddard QC, Dr Vandenabeele said he believed Boulton lost control “after he picked up the knife”.

He said: “The ferocity of the attack, to me, indicates that he lost control of his actions.”

Ms Goddard then asked: “But could it also be consistent with someone expressing rage in the form of pure violence?”

The psychiatrist replied: “I guess that’s a matter for the jury to decide but, in my opinion, he did lose control.”

Louth incident
Forensic officers at the scene on High Holme Road in Louth on June 1 last year (Joe Giddens/PA)

After listing all the occasions leading up to the killings where it is agreed Boulton had control, such as walking 28 miles to Louth, loitering outside the house for hours, and having a cigarette on the back doorstep afterwards, Ms Goddard then asked: “But you say no control in the few moments it took to kill?”

“That is my understanding, yes,” the witness replied.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier