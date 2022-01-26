Can you correctly identify the Harry Potter characters from 19 quotes?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schoolboy Eli Chmelik has set the Guinness World Record for most Harry Potter characters guessed from film quotes within 60 seconds.

Here are the 19 quotes from which the 11-year-old correctly identified the characters:

Quotes

1. Dobby is used to death threats sir. Dobby gets them five times a day at home.

2. I want to commit the murder I was imprisoned for.

3. Are you insane? Of course, I want to leave the Dursleys. Have you got a house? When can I move in?

4. Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.

Eli Chmelik is a Guinness World Record holder (Joe Gideens/PA)

5. Keep everybody in their seats, a boy has just been killed.

6. Just because it’s taken you three years to notice Ron, doesn’t mean no-one else has spotted I’m a girl.

7. Once again, you show all the sensitivity of a blunt axe.

8. Fame is a fickle friend, Harry. Celebrity is as celebrity does. Remember that.

9. Why, dear boy, we don’t send wizards to Azkaban just for blowing up their aunts.

10. I’ve always wanted to use that spell.

11. Yer a wizard Harry.

12. He can run faster than Severus Snape confronted with shampoo.

13. I think we’ve outgrown full-time education. Time to test our talents in the real world, d’you reckon?

14. There is no need to call me ‘sir’, Professor.

15. Honestly, am I the only person who’s ever bothered to read Hogwarts: A History?

16. You’re a little scary sometimes, you know that? Brilliant … but scary.

17. Enemies of the heir, beware. You’ll be next, Mudbloods.

18. I’m going to kill you, Harry Potter. I’m going to destroy you. After tonight, no-one will ever again question my power.

19. Training for the ballet, Potter?

Answers

1. Dobby

2. Sirius Black

3. Harry Potter

4. Luna Lovegood

5. Cornelius Fudge

6. Hermione Granger

7. Nearly Headless Nick

8. Gilderoy Lockhart

9. Cornelius Fudge

10. Minerva McGonagall

11. Rubeus Hagrid

12. Fred Weasley

13. Fred Weasley

14. Harry Potter

15. Hermione Granger

16. Ron Weasley

17. Draco Malfoy

18. Voldemort

19. Draco Malfoy