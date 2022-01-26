Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tesla posts record full-year earnings as vehicle sales soar

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 10.39pm
Tesla has reported record earnings (David Zalubowski/AP)
Tesla has posted record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings as deliveries of its electric vehicles soared despite a global shortage of computer chips that has slowed the entire car industry.

The Texas company made 5.5 billion dollars (£4bn) last year compared with the previous record year of 3.47 billion (£2.57bn) in net income posted in 2020. It was the electric vehicle and solar panel maker’s third straight profitable year.

In a letter to shareholders, Tesla said 2021 was a breakthrough year for the company.

“There should no longer be doubt about the viability and profitability of electric vehicles,” the letter said.

Tesla is building a new factory in Germany (Orlin Wagner/AP)

Tesla made 2.32 billion (£1.72bn) in the fourth quarter. Excluding special items such as stock-based compensation, the company made 2.54 dollars per share.

That beat Wall Street expectations of 2.36 per share. Revenue for the quarter was 17.72 billion (£13.16bn), also ahead of analysts’ estimates of 17.13 billion, according to FactSet.

Tesla delivered a record 936,000 vehicles last year, nearly double the 2020 figure. Fourth-quarter vehicle sales hit 308,600, also a record. Tesla said it expects 50% annual growth in vehicle deliveries “over a multi-year horizon”.

The company said its factories have been running below their capacity for several quarters, limited mainly by supply-chain constraints that are likely to continue through this year.

It also said CEO Elon Musk was awarded 245 million dollars (£181m) in the fourth quarter because he reached some operational milestones in his compensation package.

Tesla said it started building Model Y SUVs late last year at its new factory near Austin.

After final certification, it plans to start delivering them to customers.

The company said it is testing equipment at its new factory in Germany, and is still trying to get a manufacturing permit from local authorities.

It still lists the Cybertruck electric pickup as “in development”. It was supposed to go on sale last year.

The company said it was able to drive cost reductions in the final quarter of the year, as well as grow vehicle sales. But it faced rising raw-material, commodity and logistics costs as well as increased warranty and recall expenses.

It said that “Full Self-Driving” software is now being tested on public roads by owners in 60,000 vehicles in the US.

It was only about 2,000 in the third quarter, Tesla said.

The software, which costs 12,000 dollars and cannot yet drive itself, is a primary area of focus for the company and should accelerate Tesla’s profitability, the company said.

Tesla’s shares initially tumbled in extended trading after the earnings were announced but recovered to rise slightly. The stock closed on Wednesday up 2% to 937.41.

