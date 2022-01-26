Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Masters champion Neil Robertson suffers first-round defeat in Berlin

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 10.54pm
Neil Robertson was knocked out in the first round in Berlin (John Walton/PA)
Neil Robertson was knocked out in the first round in Berlin (John Walton/PA)

Masters champion Neil Robertson bowed out of the BildBet German Masters in the first round as Ricky Walden turned the screw to see him off with a 5-3 win.

Australian Robertson led 3-2 in Berlin when Walden made his move with breaks of 71, 79 and 124 to win the next three frames and secure his passage to a last-16 meeting with Luca Brecel.

Asked how much of a boost claiming a big scalp could give him, the Englishman told the World Snooker Tour’s official Twitter account: “They’re the hardest games, to be honest, because you’re playing someone in top form, obviously a seed on the TV table where they’re more at home, if you like.

“It’s a difficult hurdle to overcome and you’ve got to just stick in there, so to get that win can give you a good springboard.”

Stephen Maguire got off to the perfect start in his match against Tom Ford when he rattled in 135 to take the first frame, but managed only eight more points in the next four as he slipped to a 5-2 defeat.

Back-to-back breaks of 76, 88, 53 and 81 put Ford firmly in the driving seat and although the Scot reduced the deficit to 4-2, he clinched victory and a second-round clash with Zhao Xintong with a visit of 104.

Craig Steadman beat Michael Georgiou 5-2 to set up a meeting with Kyren Wilson.

During the afternoon session, world number eight Mark Williams was dumped out of the tournament after going down 5-3 to Zhao.

The pair were locked together at 3-3 when the Chinese player put together breaks of 89 and 70 to progress.

Visits of 129 and 120 laid the foundation for Brecel’s 5-3 victory over Zhang Anda, while Wilson rounded off a comprehensive 5-1 win against Jimmy Robertson with breaks of 94 and 117.

Zhou Yuelong beat Anthony McGill 5-2 to book a second round date with reigning champion Judd Trump.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier