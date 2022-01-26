Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two men in hospital with gunshot wounds following shooting near Wigan

By Press Association
January 26 2022, 11.50pm
Greater Manchester Police were called by the ambulance service at around 5.45pm on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two men are in hospital after a double shooting in a town near Wigan.

Greater Manchester Police were called by the ambulance service at around 5.45pm on Wednesday following an incident in Hawthorn Grove in Leigh.

The force said a man in his twenties was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a property had been shot at.

A short time later a man in his thirties was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following another shooting in Shadwell Grove.

Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation into these incidents but we believe they could be linked.

“We have officers in Leigh carrying out extensive enquiries to establish exactly what has happened.

“Two people are in hospital with gunshot wounds and I can assure people that we will leave no stone unturned as we work to find out who is responsible.

“We understand the community will be concerned and, as such, we have deployed extra patrols to reassure them. If you have information that could help us with our investigation, please come forward. Anything said can be done so in confidence or anonymously.”

People with information have been asked to contact police on 0161 856 9101 or 0943 quoting 2599 26/01/22.

