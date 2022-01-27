Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Free bacon rolls to entice commuters back to trains

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.04am
Free bacon rolls are being offered to train commuters (Danny Lawson/PA)
Free bacon rolls are being offered to train commuters (Danny Lawson/PA)

Free bacon rolls are being offered to train commuters to boost passenger numbers.

Complimentary breakfast food and hot drinks from Greggs are among the perks in a new rewards scheme for people who travel to work by train, industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) announced.

Other benefits will include free audiobooks, access to a mindfulness app, and coffees from London-based cafe chain Pure.

Passengers are required to sign up to

nationalrail.co.uk/commuter

and select the rewards they want.

They must enter details of their commute but are not required to provide evidence of their travel history.

RDG chief executive Jacqueline Starr said: “Taking the train is more than just a journey, it benefits the environment, economy and local businesses.

“To encourage and support commuters as they return, the rail industry has launched a new commuter rewards website offering free hot drinks, mindfulness, course upgrades, music streaming, audiobooks and more to help enhance customers’ on-train and at-destination experiences.”

Pure boss Spencer Craig said: “Like most businesses that rely on the commuter market, we saw our customer base drop by over 50% due to the work-from-home restrictions coming in to force, and rail commuters no longer coming into the city.

“We’re delighted to be working with the rail industry on their commuter rewards platform and look forward to welcoming customers back and providing them with delicious, nutritious meals and drinks on the go.”

Only 1,000 free Greggs breakfast rolls will be available through the scheme, but other offers will be introduced in the coming weeks.

Demand for peak time trains has increased by 5% since the guidance for people in England to work from home was lifted last week, the RDG said.

But overall passenger numbers on Monday were still only at 53% of pre-pandemic levels, according to provisional Department for Transport figures.

Other incentives to support commuters returning to the office include the introduction of flexible season tickets, and an easing of the rules for amending tickets.

