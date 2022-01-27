Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Antibiotics may increase risk of colon cancer in the under-50s, study finds

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 11.52am
New research has linked antobiotics to bowel cancer in people under 50 (Newcastle University/PA)
Taking antibiotics could increase the risk of developing colon cancer by as much as half in the under-50s, scientists have found, with older people also seeing a higher risk from taking them.

For the first time, while the numbers remain low, scientists showed antibiotic use was linked with an estimated 50% higher risk of colon cancer in people aged under 50, and an estimated 9% higher risk in those 50 and over.

Sarah Perrott, of the University of Aberdeen and co-first author of the new paper, said: “We found antibiotic exposure was associated with colon cancer among all age groups.

“This, along with multiple other dietary and lifestyle factors, may be contributing to increased cases of colon cancer among young people.”

Cancer research
Researchers looked at almost 40,000 people as part of the study (David Davies/PA)

She added: “Antibiotic use is very common, and it is important to note that not everyone who uses antibiotics will get bowel cancer.”

Scientists from the University of Aberdeen, NHS Grampian and Queen’s University Belfast, looked at 40,000 people and compared antibiotic use and lifestyle factors of those who had cancer and those who didn’t.

While no relationship was found with rectal cancer, antibiotic use was found to be associated with the development of colon cancer.

Both colon and rectal cancer affect the large intestine, but colon cancer can start anywhere in the colon while rectal cancer starts in the rectum, which is the last part of the colon.

The study did not determine a threshold dose, but the risk appeared to be the same after minimal exposure to antibiotics, said Miss Perrot.

According to the paper, which has been published in the British Journal of Cancer, the reasons behind the link are thought to be because of the impact of antibiotics on the bacteria within the gut microbiome, which can lead to altered bacterial activity and interfere with normal immune function.

This can lead to chronic inflammation and, theoretically, increase the risk of cancer.

Miss Perrott said antibiotics had a “detrimental impact on the gut microbiota” and they can lead to “permanent changes to the natural gut environment”.

“It is important to note that diet, lifestyle, stress, and so many different factors can affect gut health and antibiotic use is just one of those factors,” she added.

Scientists said that prescribing of antibiotics should be considered carefully and when there are probiotic supplements could be useful to counteract the negative effects of the drugs.

Dr Leslie Samuel, senior author and consultant GI oncologist at NHS Grampian, said doctors were seeing more patients under 50 with the cancer, many of whom do not have expected factors like high alcohol intake or diabetes.

“The gut microbiome comprises a delicate balance of bacteria and disruption to that – be it from lifestyle factors or from repeated use of antibiotics as we have seen here, can have very serious consequences,” said Dr Samuel.

Alice Davies, from Cancer Research UK, said: “Currently, there isn’t enough evidence to say if antibiotics are definitely increasing people’s risk, but this gives us another piece of the puzzle.”

Previously, only a small number of studies investigating an antibiotic and colon cancer link existed and these studies were limited to older adults and showed mixed results.

