Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Force refers itself to police watchdog after teen deaths

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.35pm
Dorset Police has referred itself to the IOPC following the deaths of two teens near Bridport (Joe Giddens/PA)
Dorset Police has referred itself to the IOPC following the deaths of two teens near Bridport (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dorset Police has referred itself to the policing watchdog after two teenagers were found dead at a nature reserve.

The bodies of the boy and girl, both in their late teens, were found at Bothenhampton Reservoir, near Bridport, on the morning of January 25.

Police officers attended and found no suspicious circumstances, the force said.

The teens’ next of kins have been been informed and the coroner notified, it added.

“Dorset Police has made a mandatory referral to the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) in line with procedures related to the death or serious injury of an individual,” a spokeswoman said.

“We await further guidance from the IOPC on the matter.”

By law, certain incidents must be automatically referred to the IOPC, including when someone had direct or indirect contact with the police “when or shortly before they were seriously injured and died”.

Forces are only required to make a referral “where the contact may have caused or contributed to the death or injury”.

Other complaints, such as allegations of serious corruption, serious assault, or misconduct must also be automatically referred.

Dorset Police and the IOPC have been approached for more information.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier