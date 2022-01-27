Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Heathrow take-offs aborted after eight planes infested by insects

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 12.41pm Updated: January 27 2022, 1.42pm
A Wall Mason wasp collected from a pitot probe on an Airbus 319 aircraft (Air Accident Investigations Branch/PA)
Eight passenger planes were infested by insects which caused abandoned take-offs at Heathrow Airport last summer, an investigation has found.

Wasp and bee nests blocked speed-measuring pitot probes on six British Airways aircraft and one Virgin Atlantic jet over a three-week period, the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said in a report.

A wasp was also spotted inside a probe on another British Airways plane.

Two blocked probes
The blockages caused inaccurate speed readings (AAIB/PA)

British Airways crews on board two of the planes were forced to abort take-offs while speeding down runways because the blockages caused inaccurate speed readings on cockpit displays.

Unreliable speed indication is a “serious hazard”, investigators warned.

The AAIB said the high level of insect activity in 2021 could lead to a “larger number of insects emerging in the spring of 2022”, so the risk of more probe blockages “could be significant”.

Safety action has been taken by the Civil Aviation Authority, Heathrow Airport and affected airlines to reduce the risk of the problem reoccurring.

This includes issuing alerts to aviation firms, introducing additional inspections of probes, enhanced use of probe covers, and increased surveillance of environmental risks.

An insect entering a probe of a British Airways plane
An insect entering a probe on a British Airways plane (AAIB/PA)

A British Airways spokesman said: “Safety is our highest priority and in each case the flights returned safely to stand.

“Our highly skilled pilots are trained to safely perform this type of standard procedure and practise them regularly.”

Virgin Atlantic did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

The blockages were discovered between June 9 and July 1 last year.

The issue of insects blocking pitot probes is “not new”, but it is “unusual for such a spate of events to occur in such a short timeframe”, the AAIB said.

The report said the “temporary surge” in cases was due to a series of factors related to the reduction in air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

AAIB pitot system report
Nest material and larvae collected from a pitot probe on an Airbus A330 (AAIB/PA)

Aircraft remaining on the ground for longer periods between flights created an “attractive opportunity” for insects as pitot probes are an “ideal construction site for nests”, it said.

Fewer aircraft movements, less road traffic around the airport and an overall cut in human activity resulted in a decrease in nitrogen dioxide but a spike in ground-level ozone.

The latter is a dangerous air pollutant which can cause wasps and bees to travel further than normal.

The AAIB said the incidents should act as a reminder that “the environmental response to changes in human behaviour can be unpredictable and have unforeseen consequences”.

It added that the drive to greener aviation and urban areas will result in quieter, cleaner aircraft and less polluting airports, which provide “the kind of environments that prove attractive to insects such as bees and wasps”.

