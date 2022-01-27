Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

TikTok adds new features to educate users on the Holocaust and antisemitism

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 1.35pm
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

TikTok has unveiled new app features designed to improve education around the Holocaust and combat antisemitism.

To mark Holocaust Memorial Day, the social media giant has confirmed that a new banner will now appear at the top of the search results page when users search for terms linked to the Holocaust, with the banner linking to the World Jewish Congress and Unesco website on the issue.

A similar feature will also appear when users look up hashtags linked to the issue, with the banners urging users to be aware of hate and misinformation around the topic and to “consult trusted sources”.

In addition, TikTok said that in the coming months a new permanent banner will be introduced at the bottom of any video discussing the Holocaust as a further means of giving users an easy access point to authoritative information.

The video-sharing giant said the updates were part of pledges to make the site a place that is free of hate.

Elizabeth Kanter, TikTok’s director of government relations in the UK, said: “We believe education plays a critical role in striking out hate, which is why we’re proud to partner with the World Jewish Congress and Unesco to help people learn about the Holocaust and understand their role in fighting modern-day antisemitism.

“Hateful behaviour is incompatible with TikTok’s inclusive environment, and we’ll continue to put our full strength behind keeping our platform a place that is free of hate, while harnessing the power of TikTok to educate our community.”

