Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Parents of stab victim, five, pay tribute to ‘most beautiful child in the world’

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 2.27pm
Police near an address in Coventry where a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-year-old boy. Picture date: Tuesday January 25, 2022.
Police near an address in Coventry where a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-year-old boy. Picture date: Tuesday January 25, 2022.

The parents of a five-year-old stabbing victim have paid tribute to “the most beautiful child in the world”.

West Midlands Police said a 49-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act following the death of David-Mario Lazar on Tuesday.

The youngster was found with serious injuries at his home in Poplar Road, Earlsdon, Coventry, just before 6pm and was pronounced dead at the scene.

David-Mario Lazar
David-Mario Lazar was found with serious injuries at a property in Earlsdon, Coventry, on Tuesday (West Midlands Police/PA)

Police said David-Mario was in the care of the woman suspected of killing him at the time of the incident.

A post-mortem examination confirmed he died as a result of a stab wound, the force added.

In a statement paying tribute to their son, David-Mario’s parents Cristina and Dorinel said: “Our son, he was the most beautiful child in the world.

“He was a very happy boy.

“He was always smiling from when he woke up to when he went to sleep.

“He had so much energy.

David-Mario Lazar
David-Mario’s parents described him as ‘the most beautiful child in the world’ (West Midlands Police/PA)

“He loved to dance and sing.

“He is all of our hearts, all our love and is everything to both of us.”

Police said the property remains sealed off while forensic examinations continue.

Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, from Coventry Police, said: “Our investigation continues into the desperately sad death of David-Mario.

“Our specialist officers are supporting his parents and we cannot comprehend the grief they must feel.

“Our thoughts are with them.

“David-Mario’s school has been informed and they are contacting parents and carers of their pupils.

“The community are shocked and saddened by this young boy’s death.

“We continue to urge people to avoid speculation on social media or sharing posts which could ultimately add to the family’s distress.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier