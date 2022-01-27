Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Less than one in three young adults in big cities have had booster

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 4.53pm
People queue at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
People queue at a Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford, east London (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Less than a third of young adults in many of England’s biggest cities have received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, figures suggest.

Take-up of extra doses among 18 to 39-year-olds is estimated to be as low as 27.3% in Birmingham, 29.4% in Liverpool and 30.3% in Nottingham.

In one local authority, the London borough of Barking & Dagenham, the figure is below a quarter, at 23.1%.

Analysis by the PA news agency of data published by NHS England suggests there are 22 local authorities in England where take-up of boosters and third doses among young adults is estimated to be under 33.3%.

They include other large cities such as Bradford (29.9%), Manchester (32.7%) and Leicester (32.8%).

The towns of Luton (28.3%), Burnley (28.6%) and Rochdale (29.9%) are also below the one-third threshold.

The figures are for vaccines delivered up to January 23.

All people aged 18 and over are eligible for a booster if they are three months on from receiving their second dose of vaccine.

Third doses – the other type of extra dose – are available eight weeks after a second dose to people aged 12 and over with severely weakened immune systems.

Take-up of extra doses in recent weeks will have been affected by the level of Covid-19 infections across the country.

People are not able to receive a vaccine within 28 days of having had the virus.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Many double-jabbed adults who had coronavirus in the run-up to Christmas are likely to have only just become eligible for a booster.

Data published on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics showed that an estimated 2.6 million people in England had Covid-19 in the week ending January 22, down from a record 3.7 million in the week to January 6.

The number of booster and third doses of vaccine delivered across the UK has dropped sharply since the start of the year and currently averages around 60,000 a day.

This compares with a peak average of nearly 900,000 a day just before Christmas.

The local authorities with the highest estimated take-up of extra doses among 18 to 39-year-olds as of January 23 are Hart in Hampshire (71.9%), South Oxfordshire (70.8%) and Cotswold in Gloucestershire (69.6%).

The city with the highest estimated take-up is Cambridge, at 68.9%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier