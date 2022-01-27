Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police release man arrested in Manchester over Texas synagogue stand-off

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 5.39pm
One of two men arrested in Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack has been released (PA)
One of two men arrested in Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue siege has been released.

The other man held on Tuesday by officers probing Malik Faisal Akram’s attack remains in custody, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the place of worship in Colleyville on January 15 following a 10-hour stand-off.

Four hostages were unharmed.

A GMP spokesman, who said the arrests were “part of the local investigation”, added: “Communities defeat terrorism, and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.

“We urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you do see anything suspicious then please report it, in confidence, to police via the anti-terrorist hotline or

gov.uk/ACT

.

“It won’t ruin lives but it may well save them.”

FBI director Christopher Wray called the stand-off an anti-Semitic incident, while US President Joe Biden said it was an “act of terror”.

The FBI said Akram was not known to US intelligence services, with the agency conducting “rigorous” analysis of Akram’s associates, his online presence, and his devices.

Akram flew to New York on December 29 before later travelling to Texas and entering the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue.

Akram, who is understood to have had a criminal record, was investigated by the UK’s security service MI5 in 2020 but deemed not to be a credible threat to national security, official sources confirmed to the PA news agency.

It is not yet clear how he was able to travel to the US despite his criminal past.

The FBI said it is “working hard” to learn more about how Akram acquired the firearm he possessed.

