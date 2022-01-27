Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

England captain Eoin Morgan to miss remainder of West Indies series

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 5.52pm
Eoin Morgan will miss England’s last two matches against the West Indies (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eoin Morgan will miss England’s last two matches against the West Indies (Owen Humphreys/PA)

England captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the rest of the Twenty20 series against the West Indies because of a thigh injury.

Morgan felt there was a problem while warming up ahead of Wednesday’s third Twenty20, which he skipped as a precaution, so Moeen Ali skippered England in a 20-run defeat as they fell 2-1 down in the five-match series.

A subsequent examination has highlighted a slight issue and England have elected not to risk Morgan for this weekend’s double-header, where the tourists must win both games to prevail in a hard-fought series in Barbados.

An England and Wales Cricket Board spokesperson confirmed Moeen, as Morgan’s deputy on this whistle-stop T20 tour, will lead the side on Saturday and Sunday.

An ECB statement read: “England men’s captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two matches of the international Twenty20 series against the West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps injury.

“Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

“Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour.”

In more welcome news for England, Liam Livingstone is expected to be OK for the penultimate T20 having been briefly treated for acid reflux while batting on Wednesday in his comeback from oesophagitis.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier