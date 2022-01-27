Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six-week-old rhino calf explores enclosure for first time

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 8.43pm
Zawadi explores her enclosure (Joe Giddens/PA)
Zawadi explores her enclosure (Joe Giddens/PA)

A six-week-old rhino calf has been seen exploring her surroundings for the first time following her birth at a wildlife park.

The youngster was born on December 18 to mother Njiri and father Zimba at Africa Alive in Suffolk as part of the European breeding programme for the species.

On Thursday the southern white rhino calf – the first to be born at the park – was officially named Zawadi following a public poll.

The name, one of six picked by keepers and put to a vote earlier this month, means gift in Swahili.

Zawadi has been seen this week with her mother exploring the Plains of Africa enclosure, which now houses five southern white rhinos including the newcomer.

Southern white rhino calf Zawadi
Zawadi is the first southern white rhino to be born at Africa Alive (Joe Giddens/PA)

Njiri has been described as an “amazing” first-time mother by staff.

Southern white rhinos are not officially classed as endangered – after they were hunted to near extinction, conservation efforts have seen numbers rise to around 18,000.

