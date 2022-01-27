Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Developer brings back iPhone game after request from parent of child with autism

By Press Association
January 27 2022, 10.23pm
(Hello Games)
(Hello Games)

A developer has relaunched a popular mobile game after receiving a request from the parent of a child with autism.

Hello Games, known as the makers of No Man’s Sky, made stunt motorbike game Joe Danger available to iPhone users on Thursday, years after updates to Apple’s iOS operating system had rendered it defunct.

Founder Sean Murray wrote on Twitter that while the time spent on space adventure title No Man’s Sky meant Joe Danger had been left “unloved”, one particular mail they received made them determined to bring it back to life.

In it, the father of a child with autism named Jack speaks of how the pair bonded over playing the game.

He writes: “Jack LOVES Joe. He loves everything about him.

“He has a collection of toy motorcycles that are his ‘Joe Dangers;’ every motorcycle we see on the street is ‘Joe Danger’.

“One of the first things I hear everyday when I walk in the door after a long day at work is ‘Come on, daddy, let’s go play Joe Danger!’

“Just being able to say that sentence is a MASSIVE deal for a child with autism.”

Jack also, his father wrote, used the game as a coping mechanism, as they used the game as a reward for him when he got through stressful and difficult situations.

In the letter, he asks the developers if they can bring the game back online.

It reads: “I don’t even know if it’s something that would be possible, or, if possible, how much time and effort would have to be put into getting Joe back up and running (and riding) with the new versions of iOS, but it would mean the world to at least one little boy.”

Writing on Twitter, Mr Murray said the correspondence “broke our hearts”, adding: “As game devs it’s so easy to underestimate the impact even your smallest games can have.”

He said the team had undertaken a “hobby project” to bring the game back online, “slowly rebuilding it piece by piece through eight years of technology changes”.

The updated versions of Joe Danger and Joe Danger Infinity went on sale in Apple’s App Store on Thursday for £1.99 each or £2.99 for both.

“It’s sad that games slowly rot and many disappear,” Mr Murray tweeted.

“Hopefully this gives Joe the happy life he deserves.”

