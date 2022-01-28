Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
5 of the greatest moments in Great Britain’s Winter Olympics history

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 6.02am
Amy Williams provided one of Team GB’s greatest Winter Olympic moments in 2010 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Amy Williams provided one of Team GB’s greatest Winter Olympic moments in 2010 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Team GB are targeting a record Winter Olympics medal haul in Beijing, with the high end of its projected podium range surpassing the five achieved in both Pyeongchang and Sochi.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on five of the greatest moments in Great Britain’s Winter Olympics history to date.

Rhona Martin, curling gold 2002

OLYMPICS Curling
Rhona Martin launched the ‘Stone of Destiny’ to claim curling gold in 2002 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Martin sent down the so-called ‘Stone of Destiny’ to win curling gold for Great Britain and her team of self-styled band of Ayrshire housewives in Salt Lake City. Millions stayed up after midnight in the UK to watch the thrilling conclusion that catapulted the unassuming Martin and team-mates Debbie Knox, Fiona Macdonald, Janice Rankin and alternate Margaret Martin to unlikely fame.

Torvill & Dean, ice dance gold 1984

Torvill and Dean
Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean Bolero’d their way to Olympic glory (PA Archive)

A string of perfect Sixes lit up Sarajevo as Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean wrote their names into British sporting folklore. As they crumpled to the ice at the end of their routine to Ravel’s ‘Bolero’, the British pair earned maximum points for artistic impression across the board, setting a new standard in the sport against which their successors continue to be measured.

Amy Williams, skeleton gold 2010

Amy Williams returns home
Amy Williams won an unexpected gold medal in Vancouver (Andrew Milligan/PA)

On a sliding track dubbed the world’s most dangerous due to the tragic pre-competition death of Georgian luger Nodar Kumaritashvili, Amy Williams rose to the occasion in spectacular fashion, eclipsing her British rival Shelley Rudman as she dominated the women’s skeleton event, ultimately winning the women’s skeleton with a four-run advantage of over half a second.

John Curry, figure skating gold 1976

Figure Skating – European Championships – John Curry
The brilliant John Curry won Olympic gold in 1976 (Polfoto Copenhagen)

Curry was at the peak of his career in 1976 and executed three triple jumps to become Britain’s first male figure skating gold medallist over his big rival, Vladimir Kovalyov of Russia. Curry also won World and European titles that same year, before abruptly turning professional. He was succeeded as men’s Olympic figure skating champion four years later by his fellow Briton, Robin Cousins.

Nash & Dixon, bobsleigh gold 1964

Dixon & Nash win Olympics
Robin Dixon (left) and Tony Nash made Olympic bobsleigh history (PA Archive)

Tony Nash and Robin Dixon surged to two-man bobsleigh gold in Innsbruck in 1964 after benefiting from the sportsmanship of their great rival. The duo trailed after the penultimate run due to a sled deficiency but borrowed a spare rear axle bolt from Italy’s Eugenio Monti. Nash and Dixon recovered to claim victory, while Monti took bronze and the Pierre de Coubertin medal.

