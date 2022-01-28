Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 28

By Press Association
January 28 2022, 7.37am
Continuing pressure on Boris Johnson, Ukraine tensions and concerns about the Duke of York are splashed across the papers as the working week concludes.

The i says the Prime Minister’s plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis has been delayed by Downing Street turmoil, while The Guardian reports there is “alarm” at the Treasury that Mr Johnson could be preparing to scrap the national insurance rise to placate his MPs.

Mr Johnson’s allies warned rebel Tories of the perils of plotting against their leader and “repeating the self-inflicted wounds which ended the Margaret Thatcher era”, according to the Daily Express.

American officials have told The Times they fear being unable to impose effective sanctions on Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine because of years of “British tolerance of suspect money flooding into London”.

New Russian gas projects will face sanctions from the West if Moscow pushes ahead with its incursion into Ukraine, reports the Financial Times.

The Independent says Labour have criticised Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for spending half a million pounds of taxpayer money to fly on a private jet to Australia.

Top royals are cited by the Daily Mirror as being fearful the Duke of York “could damage the monarchy” with his civil sex trial tactics.

The Daily Mail reports the number of “fat cat” civil servants earning more than £150,000 per year has “soared” since Covid-19’s arrival.

The Daily Telegraph reveals a work from home tax loophole will be closed after officials warned Chancellor Rishi Sunak it had cost the Treasury nearly half a billion pounds during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, millions of people have gone back to work in towns and cities as Plan B Covid restrictions were eased, says Metro.

And the Daily Star suggests the Loch Ness monster has been spotted in Wimbledon, with the paper adding: “To be fair, stranger things have happened already this week.”

